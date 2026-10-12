Tanda medical college doctors win 2nd prize at national ENT conference

Two postgraduate doctors from the Department of ENT at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, have won second prize at the Indian Society of Otology Conference (ISOCON) 2026, a national-level conference on otorhinolaryngology. The conference was held in Amritsar from October 9 to 11.

Dr Shefali and Dr Tanvi brought laurels to the institution with their performance at the prestigious conference, highlighting the academic and research capabilities of postgraduate doctors at the medical college. Dr Munish Saroch, Head of the Department of ENT, congratulated both doctors on their achievement and appreciated their hard work and commitment.

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Their success reflects their dedication to academic excellence and their efforts to advance knowledge and research in ear, nose and throat (ENT) medicine. Participation in national-level conferences gives postgraduate students an opportunity to present their work, exchange ideas with specialists and learn about the latest developments in their field.

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Dr Saroch encouraged postgraduate students to participate actively in national-level academic conferences and use such platforms to enhance their knowledge, research skills and professional capabilities. He said academic engagement and research were essential for improving clinical understanding and maintaining high standards of medical education. The achievement has brought recognition to the medical college and highlighted the contribution of its postgraduate students.