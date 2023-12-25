 Tanda medical college faces shortage of docs : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • Tanda medical college faces shortage of docs

Tanda medical college faces shortage of docs

Tanda medical college faces shortage of docs


Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 24

Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra district is facing an acute shortage of doctors.

3,000 patients visit hospital daily

  • 23 of 45 sanctioned posts of associate professor in Tanda medical college are vacant
  • 11 of 40 posts of professor are vacant while there is a shortage of 15 assistant professors against 81 sanctioned posts
  • About 3,000 patients from lower Himachal areas visit Tanda medical college every day
  • Due to the shortage of staff, patients are referred to private hospitals in the state or Punjab

Sources say the medical college is facing about 50 per cent shortage of professors and associate professors. In some specialties, only one professor is running the department. The situation worsened after many doctors left the hospital and joined AIIMS, Bilaspur, or other medical colleges in the state.

As per data collected, 23 of the 45 sanctioned posts of associate professor in the medical college are lying vacant. As many as 11 of 40 posts of professor are vacant while there is a shortage of 15 assistant professors against the sanctioned 81 posts.

There are 146 posts of senior resident doctor and 61 of these are vacant. About 35 senior residents left the college recently after their three-year term ended.

Sources say government has started the process for recruitment of new Senior Residents and new doctors are likely to be selected by the end of January next. Due to the shortage of doctors, many departments have reduced their operating theatre services, they add.

As per records, about 3,000 patients from the lower Himachal areas visit Tanda medical college every day, which is highest in the state. Due to the shortage of staff, these patients are being referred to private hospitals in the state or Punjab.

A senior doctor in the medical college says the hospital administration has written to the government several times to fill vacancies. However, the recruitment process is very slow.

The Teachers’ Association of Medical College, Kangra, at Tanda had also written to the government for reducing their retirement age from 62 years to 58 years. In a letter to the Principal Secretary (Health), the association had stated that it had conducted a survey among doctors serving in Tanda medical college and 91 per cent of them voted in favour of reduction in their retirement age to 58 years.

The doctors had cited issues like stress and hypertension among the senior faculty members. Increase in the retirement age also led to reduced opportunities for eligible young faculty that has led to the exodus of the eligible faculty from the state.

