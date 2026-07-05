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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tanda medical college infra will be improved: Health Minister Shandil

Tanda medical college infra will be improved: Health Minister Shandil

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. File
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Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Friday said that infrastructure at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra district would be strengthened to support increased postgraduate medical seats as well as improve facilities for students enrolled in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) and nursing programmes. The minister chaired the governing body meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the medical college through video-conferencing. He said that the college had recently installed several advanced medical technologies, including High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) and Hemodiafiltration (HDF) dialysis systems, which would significantly enhance diagnostic and critical care services.

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Shandil said that efforts would also be made to expand parking facilities at the hospital to improve public convenience. He added that outdated medical equipment in government medical colleges were being replaced with state-of-the-art technology. Modern diagnostic equipment, including MRI scanners, CT scanners, digital radiography and digital mammography systems, were being installed in healthcare institutions to improve the quality and efficiency of medical services.

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The minister reviewed the institution's achievements and overall performance in the past three financial years, with focus on strengthening patient care and improving healthcare services. He said that the state government was committed to transforming the healthcare sector by upgrading medical infrastructure and ensuring that people have access to high-quality treatment closer to their homes. He added that several significant initiatives had been undertaken over the past three and a half years to modernise healthcare facilities in the state.

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