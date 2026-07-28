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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tanda medical college to get 100 more PG seats

Tanda medical college to get 100 more PG seats

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with children at the Bal Mela in Nagrota Bagwan on Monday. Tribune photo
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Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced the addition of 100 postgraduate (PG) medical seats at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in a major boost to healthcare education in Himachal Pradesh.

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Addressing a public gathering during the Bal Mela at Nagrota Bagwan, he said the state had emerged as the first in the country to introduce robotic surgery in the government sector and that 3-Tesla MRI machines were being installed in all government medical colleges to strengthen advanced medical facilities.

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Highlighting the government’s welfare measures, Sukhu said his government had fulfilled its promise to employees by restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Despite facing financial constraints, the state had extended generous financial assistance to families affected by natural disasters from its own resources, he added.

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The Chief Minister also underscored reforms in the education sector, claiming that nearly 24,000 students had shifted from private schools to 150 CBSE-affiliated government schools this year. He said the trend reflected increasing public confidence in government institutions and expressed confidence that government schools would witness a complete transformation within the next two to four years through improved infrastructure and quality education.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the balanced development of Kangra district, Sukhu said several state-level offices had already been shifted to Dharamsala, while the expansion of Kangra Airport was being pursued on priority.

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Remembering former minister GS Bali, the Chief Minister credited him with laying the foundation for Nagrota Bagwan’s modern development and strengthening the state’s road infrastructure. He also praised HPTDC Chairman and local MLA RS Bali for accelerating development works in the constituency.

During the event, Sukhu laid the foundation stones for a Model Police Station and police housing project worth Rs 8.56 crore, an Old Age Home costing Rs 9.62 crore and an auditorium to be built at Rs 8.65 crore. He also announced a mini-secretariat at Baroh and the upgradation of the Baroh Police Outpost and the Primary Health Centre at Serathana.

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