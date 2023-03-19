Tandi-Killar road blocked after landslide

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 18

The Tandi-Killar road was blocked from Rohli in the Lahaul and Spiti district towards Pangi area of Chamba district due to a landslide in the region.

According to the police, a landslide occurred due to rainfall at Rohli today. The road has closed for traffic after the landslide as stones started rolling down from the hill along the road, posing a threat to commuters.

“The Border Roads Organisation is working hard to remove debris from the road to restore the state highway from Lahaul side towards Pangi region of Chamba district by tomorrow,” the police said.

There has been snowfall in the high altitude areas and rainfall in lower regions of Lahaul and Spiti district for the last two days. The district administration has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel to the district during bad weather.

Meanwhile, Mandi and Kullu districts have also witnessed rainfall in the last two days, leading to a significant drop in the temperature in both districts.