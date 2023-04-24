Tandi-Killar road opens to light vehicles

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 23

The Border Roads Organisation has restored the Tandi-Killar road for light vehicles between the Lahaul and Pangi region of Chamba district today.

The road was closed to traffic at multiple locations between Udaipur and Killar due to landslides in the region. Today, the Lahaul and Spiti administration also allowed the movement of tourist vehicles up to Darcha in the district. Due to fresh snow two days ago, the movement of tourist vehicles towards the Lahaul valley beyond Atal Tunnel from Manali was restricted.

However, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta urged visitors to remain cautious while travelling in Lahaul and Spiti. The DC said the district was avalanche prone, so travellers must drive carefully.

Khimta further said all tourist vehicles, except two-wheelers, were allowed to enter the district from 9.30 am to 4 pm up to Darcha from Manali without any restriction and return by 5 pm.