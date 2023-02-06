Tandi-Killar road restored to traffic

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 5

Tandi-Killar state highway 26 in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was today restored to traffic by the Border Roads Organisation. The highway was blocked on Saturday late afternoon at Rohli due to an avalanche. As a result, around 70 people were stuck in the area, who were either travelling to Pangi region of Chamba district from Lahaul side or coming to Lahaul from Pangi side.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said the police received information about the road blockade around 4.15 pm on Saturday. A police team was sent to the spot to evacuate the stranded people to a safe place. By evening, all the 70 stranded persons were evacuated out of Tindi where they were given shelter in the PWD and Forest rest houses. Tindi residents also gave shelter to a few stranded people in their houses.

The SP said this highway was today restored for 4x4 vehicles by the BRO.