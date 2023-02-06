Tandi-Killar road restored to traffic

Mandi, February 5
Tandi-Killar state highway 26 in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was today restored to traffic by the Border Roads Organisation. The highway was blocked on Saturday late afternoon at Rohli due to an avalanche. As a result, around 70 people were stuck in the area, who were either travelling to Pangi region of Chamba district from Lahaul side or coming to Lahaul from Pangi side.
Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said the police received information about the road blockade around 4.15 pm on Saturday. A police team was sent to the spot to evacuate the stranded people to a safe place. By evening, all the 70 stranded persons were evacuated out of Tindi where they were given shelter in the PWD and Forest rest houses. Tindi residents also gave shelter to a few stranded people in their houses.
The SP said this highway was today restored for 4x4 vehicles by the BRO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...