Tandon flays govt for suspending scheme

Shimla, March 5
Slamming the Congress government for suspending Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahari Samman Scheme, Sanjay Tandon, BJP co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh, said the decision had exposed the real face of the government. “Under this scheme, the people, who went to jail during Emergency, got pension,” the BJP said.
Tandon said the Congress had always opposed democracy and its decision to stop the scheme had proved this once again.
“It is undemocratic to deny the benefits of this scheme to beneficiaries. The Jai Ram Thakur government had announced this scheme through an Act. This cannot be cancelled by an announcement of the Cabinet,” said Tandon.
