Tanker overturns, car driver injured

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 25

The driver of a car bearing Chandigarh registration number was grievously injured after his vehicle was crushed under an oil tanker near Shamlech village on the Solan-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 this evening.

The driver has been identified as Baljinder Singh, a Chandigarh resident. He was reportedly coming from Shimla while the tanker was coming from the opposite side. The tanker driver fled the spot after the accident.

The mishap occurred when the oil tanker, bearing a Haryana registration number, coming from the opposite side turned turtle and fell over the car. “A team of police and fire staff rescued the trapped car driver with the help of earth excavation machines around 8 pm. Locals also helped in the rescue operation, said Solan SP Virender Sharma.

The car was badly mutilated after being crushed under the heavy multi-axle tanker. The oil tanker was lifted from the car and, luckily, the car driver was found alive.

The traffic remained halted on the highway to facilitate the rescue operation and the vehicles were diverted through the Barog bypass. After he was rescued, the car driver was rushed to a hospital. He sustained grievous injuries on the legs.