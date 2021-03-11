Tanker rams into four vehicles, 5 hurt

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 10

Five persons, including a woman, were injured when a tanker rammed into four vehicles after its driver lost control at Shamlech on the Solan- Shimla highway this morning.

The tanker was on way to Shimla and was carrying industrial hydrogen from Uttar Pradesh. The driver and its cleaner fled from the spot after the incident. The police recovered their Aadhaar cards and other documents from the truck. The company concerned was contacted to contact the duo.

According to the driver of the car which was also hit, the tanker went out of control. After barging into the opposite lane it hit an apple-laden pickup coming from the opposite side. The pickup turned turtle after hitting the hill. The pickup driver Sumit Negi, who sustained minor injuries, was carrying 94 apple boxes from Nankheri in Shimla district to Chandigarh. The car driver also sustained injuries.

Another pickup plying behind it was also hit. Another car was hit badly leaving a several occupants injured. Subash Chander Sharma, who was driving, along with his wife Vandana sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to regional hospital, Solan, where their condition was stated to be stable.