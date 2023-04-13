Tardy processing of legacy waste in Solan irks residents

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 12

The tardy pace of processing and disposal of legacy waste has become a cause for concern for residents living near the dumping site at Salogra on the Solan-Kandaghat section of the National Highway (NH)-5.

The civic body had hired a contractor in December last year to process the legacy waste of about 47,000 tonnes that was dumped here over the past several years. The contractor was supposed to ensure its scientific disposal after processing the legacy waste along with the disposal of fresh solid waste collected from areas falling under the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC).

Pradeep Moudgil, Assistant Environmental Engineer, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), said officials visited the dumping site today and directed the contractor to ensure proper disposal of the processed waste in a time-bound manner.

He said, “The contractor has installed two trammels and three waste segregators at the site, but these are insufficient to ensure faster waste disposal. After being processed, the legacy waste has to be disposed of at another facility within a time-bound manner.”

“However, an unhealthy gap has been created and malodour emanating from the accumulated waste has aggravated the woes of local residents. The contractor was supposed to dispose of 30,000 tonnes of waste by March but no figures could be estimated till now,” Moudgil added.

The contractor has been directed to strictly ensure time-bound transfer of waste to the processing facility so that the dumping site can be cleared of the legacy waste.

A local resident, Dr Karan Singh, said, “We are subjected to air that is toxic, pungent, suffocating and contaminated with pathogens due to the open waste dump.”

“This dumping site has been functional for more than the last 40 years. The gap in dumping, segregation and scientific disposal of waste has led to scattering of waste at the site which causes a pungent stench in the area,” he added. He added the SPCB had also imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 5.55 lakh on the MC in the last few years for failing to adhere to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Insufficient infrastructure