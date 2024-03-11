Tarehal panchayat gets community building

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 10

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Kishori Lal on Saturday dedicated the community building built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh to the people of Tarehal gram panchayat.

The CPS was welcomed by the residents and honoured by Panchayat pradhan PC Choudhary and the Shivalay Mahila Mandal. Naihtu Mahadev Sanstha, Sangrur, distributed 15 sewing machines to beneficiaries.

Addressing the people here, he said the development works in Tarehal gram panchayat would be completed in a phased manner. Providing basic facilities to the people in Baijnath constituency was his priority and the community building was a demand of the people, which had been fulfilled, he added.

The CPS said development works had been expedited in the Baijnath Assembly constituency as per the public aspirations and the needs of the area.

Every possible effort was being made for the overall development of the Baijnath constituency, he added.

The CPS said under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh, there was a government that cared about the common people. Welfare schemes were being started in the state keeping in mind the interests of everyone.

The Chief Minister, during his one-day visit to Baijnath Assembly constituency on Friday, fulfilled all the demands of the area and laid the foundation stone of development schemes worth Rs 50 crore, he added.

Block Congress president Virendra Jamwal, Om Prakash, Omkar, Jagdish Chand, Pinky Devi, Mast Ram, Desh Raj, Kamla Devi, Rita Rana, Swaroop Chand, Ram Singh, Panchayat Pradhan Vinod Kumar Naihtu, Shraban Tandon, Sunil Kumar, Narayan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Vinod Kumar, were among those present on the occasion.

