DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tariff shock: Kullu residents protest inflated water bills after 9-month delay

Tariff shock: Kullu residents protest inflated water bills after 9-month delay

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 02:03 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Residents of Kullu town are reeling from financial strain after receiving unexpectedly high water bills from the Jal Shakti Department, delivered following a nine-month delay. The bills, covering September to December 2024, reflect sharply revised tariffs that were quietly implemented last September, triggering confusion and widespread anger.

Advertisement

Under the revised structure, water rates have jumped from Rs 13.86 to Rs 59.90 per kilolitre for monthly usage exceeding 30 kilolitres. Additionally, a 30% sewerage fee is now being levied, further inflating the final amount. Since the changes have been applied retrospectively, households, especially joint families using a single meter, are bearing the brunt of inflated bills.

The sudden increase has shocked many. Chaman, a local house owner, said his tenants’ bill rose from Rs 1,295 to a staggering Rs 13,678. Another resident, Gaurav, criticised the tiered structure, pointing out that while Rs 19.30 per kilolitre was manageable, the jump to Rs 33.28 and then Rs 59.90 disproportionately affects large households. “Ironically, water-rich Himachal is charging more than drought-hit states offering free water,” he added.

Advertisement

As public outrage grows, Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said the government is re-evaluating the tariff hike. Municipal Council president Gopal Krishan Mahant also suggested legal action could be pursued in public interest. Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti Department has extended the payment deadline to August 5, after which a 9.5% penalty will be imposed on unpaid dues.

Kullu BJP district president Amit Sood slammed the Congress-led government, calling the move exploitative. “They promised 300 units of free electricity but have instead made water costlier than power. This exposes their poor financial planning,” he said.

Advertisement

Protests have erupted across the town, with various civil groups and residents staging demonstrations. With the August 5 deadline approaching, all eyes are on the state government’s response.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts