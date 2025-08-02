Tariff shock: Kullu residents protest inflated water bills after 9-month delay

Residents of Kullu town are reeling from financial strain after receiving unexpectedly high water bills from the Jal Shakti Department, delivered following a nine-month delay. The bills, covering September to December 2024, reflect sharply revised tariffs that were quietly implemented last September, triggering confusion and widespread anger.

Under the revised structure, water rates have jumped from Rs 13.86 to Rs 59.90 per kilolitre for monthly usage exceeding 30 kilolitres. Additionally, a 30% sewerage fee is now being levied, further inflating the final amount. Since the changes have been applied retrospectively, households, especially joint families using a single meter, are bearing the brunt of inflated bills.

The sudden increase has shocked many. Chaman, a local house owner, said his tenants’ bill rose from Rs 1,295 to a staggering Rs 13,678. Another resident, Gaurav, criticised the tiered structure, pointing out that while Rs 19.30 per kilolitre was manageable, the jump to Rs 33.28 and then Rs 59.90 disproportionately affects large households. “Ironically, water-rich Himachal is charging more than drought-hit states offering free water,” he added.

As public outrage grows, Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said the government is re-evaluating the tariff hike. Municipal Council president Gopal Krishan Mahant also suggested legal action could be pursued in public interest. Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti Department has extended the payment deadline to August 5, after which a 9.5% penalty will be imposed on unpaid dues.

Kullu BJP district president Amit Sood slammed the Congress-led government, calling the move exploitative. “They promised 300 units of free electricity but have instead made water costlier than power. This exposes their poor financial planning,” he said.

Protests have erupted across the town, with various civil groups and residents staging demonstrations. With the August 5 deadline approaching, all eyes are on the state government’s response.