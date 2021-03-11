Tarring of road leads to traffic jam

A large number of commuters were caught in a traffic jam between the Lift and Tolland in Shimla city. The tarring of road near St. Edward’s School around its closing time led to the traffic jam and vehicles were stranded from the Lift to Tolland. Parents were unable to reach the school to pick up their wards on time. The authorities concerned should be sensitive towards inconvenience caused to people and the tarring work, especially near schools and busy areas, should be carried out at night – Akshay, Shimla

Employees, students hassled

With the flow of tourists increasing day by day, traffic on the Dhalli-Kufri road is also increasing. The rise in the number of tourists has increased the travel time, especially of employees and students. More police personnel should be deployed to manage traffic. — Pawan, Theog

Complete work on PHC

The government should complete the construction of the primary health centre (PHC) building at Saichunala panchayat in Pangi at the earliest so that health facilities could be provided to the people of three panchayats of Pangi development block. The work on the building was started about eight years ago. The work should be expedited so that people get medical facilities.

– Residents, Saichunala Panchayat

