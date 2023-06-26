Task force to be set up to check drug menace

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 25

The state government will form a special task force to combat drug menace. CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said this while presiding over a ceremony at the Gaiety Theatre where he presented prizes to the winners of various events organised under the “Pradhav—Wipe Out Drugs” campaign.

The CM said, “A strict action is needed against drug peddlers, besides conducting awareness campaigns on the issue. The government has taken up with the Centre the issue of making the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act more stringent so that assets of drug peddlers can be confiscated and strict action taken against them.”

“The government plans to establish two state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centres in the state. Around 50 bigha land is being identified for setting up each centre. The government will extend full support to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“The use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, is essential to make the Police Department more efficient. Four new police stations have been approved. Three of these will be located on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway and one at Bir in Kangra district,” he added. The CM also administered the anti-drugs oath to the participants.

Chairman of the HP Tourism Development Corporation RS Bali said the department would provide skill training to the individuals recovering at those rehabilitation centres so that they could lead a dignified life.

In view of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to be observed tomorrow, the Police Department organised a half marathon at The Ridge and The Mall.