Taxi operators protest against plying private buses to Lahaul

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 2

Members of the Him-Aanchal Taxi Operators Union, Manali, and other vehicle operators held a protest near the Bhootnath temple in Manali against the plying of private buses to Sissu and Gramphu in the Lahaul valley through Atal Tunnel

The traffic on the Manali-Leh national highway remained disrupted for over two hours due to the protest. The protesters declared that private buses would not be allowed to ferry tourists to the Lahaul valley through Atal Tunnel.

They alleged that route permits had been given to nine private bus operators by the Regional Transport Officer to go to Atal Tunnel and Lahaul and these buses were also picking up tourists as well. That was affecting the business of the taxi operators, they claimed.

Taxi union president Puran Chand Pohlu said there were around 3,000 taxis in Manali and carrying tourists to nearby tourist destinations was their major source of income. Now, the administration had allowed private buses to Atal Tunnel and Lahaul and it was adversely impacting their business.

The plying of private buses to Atal Tunnel and beyond should be stopped immediately, he said.

Manali SDM Raman Sharma pacified the protesters. He said the permits of private buses had been revoked. The higher authorities had been apprised about the situation and the matter had been resolved, he said.