TB eradication: State tops for 3rd yr in row

Shimla, March 2

The state has been ranked at the top in the country for its performance in the TB eradication programme.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the state has bagged the top award consecutively for the past three years.

The state was awarded the first prize on February 28 for its performance in the TB eradication programme during a two-day national conference held at Agra.

The Union Government has set a target of eradicating TB from the country by 2025, while the state government is making efforts to eradicate TB before the given date.

According to the spokesperson, the state is conducting various activities for diagnosis, treatment and awareness campaigns in collaboration with all departments, organisations and community members for eradicating the disease. “Recently, TB prevention therapies have been introduced, which will prove helpful in eliminating the disease,” he said. — TNS

Target year 2025