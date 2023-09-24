TB-free panchayat campaign in Chamba till Dec 31

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 23

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that a series of activities would be organised under the TB-free panchayat campaign in the district till December 31 under the auspices of the Health Department and the Panchayati Raj Department.

Devgan presided over a workshop organised under the campaign here. He said that after the implementation of 13 main action points prepared by the Health Department, the standards set for declaring each gram panchayat as TB free would be evaluated in January next year and the panchayats would be declared as free of tuberculosis in March.

He said that panchayati raj institutions played an important role in the successful implementation of various government programmes in rural areas. In such a situation, the representatives of all PRIs should cooperate with the department concerned in every possible way regarding the campaign.

#Chamba