Himachal: Town and Country Planning Dept to include risk reduction steps in plans

Shimla, March 14

To reduce damage during a catastrophe, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority disaster will incorporate risk reduction aspects in development plans.

Town and Country Planning and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said at a meeting late last evening that to ease the online permission process for building designs and blueprints, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had launched the Auto-DCR (Developments Control Regulation) Building Permission System.

Dharmani stressed that town planning should be based on the historical aspect and traditional knowledge. “We have seen that our ancestors used to meticulously plan the location of settlements taking into consideration proper drainage system and also ensuring that the green cover remains intact,” he said. He said geological experts, landscape engineers and environmental planners be empanelled to assist in planning aspects.

He emphasised that planning must be implemented on the suggestions of stakeholders, instead of forcing the norms on them. He directed that the recruitment and promotion rules must be updated and the TCP Department may consider an apprenticeship scheme on the analogy of the Education Department. —TNS

Apply online on DCR Building system

Applicants can apply on the online DCR system within all planning areas under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department on https://hptcp.hp.gov.in and in six urban local bodies Shimla, Solan, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority, Theog, Baddi and Arki nagar panchayat

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla