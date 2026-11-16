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Home / Himachal Pradesh / TCP jurisdiction extension row: Villagers oppose site plan approvals

TCP jurisdiction extension row: Villagers oppose site plan approvals

BJP to hold rally at Nagri tomorrow

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:09 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a rally at Nagri near Palampur on November 17 to protest against the state government’s decision to bring rural areas under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department.

Residents of nearly a dozen gram panchayats are expected to participate in the rally to express their opposition to the extension of the TCP regulations to rural areas. The BJP has taken up the issue, alleging that the government’s decision has created unnecessary hardships for villagers.

In 2025, the state government extended the jurisdiction of the TCP Department to several rural areas surrounding Palampur. The move triggered resentment among residents, who have been opposing the imposition of town planning regulations in villages.

Locals alleged that under the new arrangements, people intending to construct or renovate houses, shops and other buildings were required to obtain approval of site plans from the TCP authorities. They claimed that the procedure involved additional formalities, delays and expenditure, making even routine construction activities difficult for rural families.

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Residents argued that people living in villages, many of whom have limited financial resources, should not be subjected to the same regulatory requirements as those applicable in urban and planned areas.

Palampur SDM OP Yadav said the government had relaxed the harsh provision and for constructions such as cowsheds no TCP approval was required.

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