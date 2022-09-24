Teacher accused of molestation suspended

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 23

The teacher who was accused of molesting and showing objectionable videos to girls studying in Classes II to V in a remote village in Anni subdivision was suspended by the Elementary Education Department on Thursday. The matter came to the fore on September 12 and an FIR was registered on September 20 after complaints were lodged by victims’ parents. Meanwhile, the accused has obtained interim bail from the High Court till September 28.

SKullu Elementary Education Deputy Director Surjeet Rao said a team was sent to the school for investigation by the department. The team recorded the statements of students, parents and the school management committee, on the basis of which the teacher has been suspended.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter. Residents said it was shocking that some people of the village were allegedly pressurising the parents to reach a compromise with the accused.

Abhishek Rai, member of anti-corporal punishment committee in Kullu, said despite the installation of CCTV cameras in many private schools, the school managements failed to check physical and mental abuse of the children. He said live footage of all private schools should be made available with the police control room and dedicated personnel should monitor it.

