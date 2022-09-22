Teacher booked for molesting students in Kullu village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 21

A 57-year-old schoolteacher allegedly molested girls studying in Class II to V and showed them objectionable videos in a remote village of Anni subdivision in this district.

The matter first came to the fore on September 12 when two girls narrated their ordeal to their parents. A team of the child helpline visited the village the next day but the victims were too afraid to disclose anything.

The teacher is the resident of the same village and some people of the village allegedly pressurised the parents to reach a compromise with the accused.

Parents of victim girls said the teacher used to thrash and warn the children not to disclose anything to anyone. They said that their children told them that the teacher used to take off their clothes and his as well and used to lie on them. He also used to show objectionable videos to the children, they alleged.

A parent said the teacher banged the head of their daughter on the table after she resented watching an objectionable video, due to which she suffered a major injury and had to undergo treatment in Shimla.

The students said that the teacher used to indulge in misdemeanor very frequently when other teachers were not around. Some parents said that they went and confronted the teacher who said the girls were just trying to create mischief.

The president of the school management committee said when they questioned the accused, he asked for forgiveness.

Ravinder Negi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anni, said that parents of two girls registered complaints with the police yesterday and parents of another girl submitted a complaint against the teacher today.

He added that a case under Section 354(D) of the IPC, Section 10 of POCSO and SC&ST Act had been registered against the teacher.

He added that the accused had been on leave since September 14 and was now absconding. He said the police was on the lookout.

The DSP said the parents did not want to carry out medical examination of their wards. He ruled out any chance of rape.

