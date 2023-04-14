Teacher killed as house gutted in Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 13

A person was killed after his house caught fire at Chailali in Nadaun here today early morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar who was a physical education teacher at Government Senior Secondary school, Kashmir, Nadaun.

As per information, the house caught fire around 3 am today. Ashok was alone at the house and was sleeping when the incident occurred. His retirement was due next year and his son works in Singapore.

Nadaun SHO Jog Raj Chandel said the police had registered a case and were investigating the incident.

An immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been provided to Ashok’s family.