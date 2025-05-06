Teacher molests colleague, booked

A trained graduate teacher (TGT) posted at a school in Churah subdivision of Chamba district has been booked for allegedly molesting and harassing a fellow woman teacher.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused had been persistently harassing her with unwelcome advances and stalking her, despite her repeated efforts to maintain distance. The situation escalated on May 3, when he allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was alone in the school office.

Acting on the complaint, Chamba police registered a case under Sections 75, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. This is not the first time the teacher has faced serious allegations.

A few years ago, he was accused of raping a girl student. Although he was acquitted by the district court, the victim’s family challenged the verdict and the case is currently pending in the High Court.

The fresh allegations have triggered public outrage, with locals questioning how someone with such a background was allowed to remain in a teaching role.