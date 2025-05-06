DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teacher molests colleague, booked

Teacher molests colleague, booked

A trained graduate teacher (TGT) posted at a school in Churah subdivision of Chamba district has been booked for allegedly molesting and harassing a fellow woman teacher. In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused had been persistently harassing...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A trained graduate teacher (TGT) posted at a school in Churah subdivision of Chamba district has been booked for allegedly molesting and harassing a fellow woman teacher.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused had been persistently harassing her with unwelcome advances and stalking her, despite her repeated efforts to maintain distance. The situation escalated on May 3, when he allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was alone in the school office.

Acting on the complaint, Chamba police registered a case under Sections 75, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. This is not the first time the teacher has faced serious allegations.

A few years ago, he was accused of raping a girl student. Although he was acquitted by the district court, the victim’s family challenged the verdict and the case is currently pending in the High Court.

Advertisement

The fresh allegations have triggered public outrage, with locals questioning how someone with such a background was allowed to remain in a teaching role.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper