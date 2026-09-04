Teacher shortage hits Kangra primary schools: 28 without regular teachers, 427 run by one

As the government has repeatedly stressed the need to strengthen school education and improve learning outcomes in the state, the situation on the ground presents a worrying picture. As many as 28 government primary schools in Kangra district are reportedly functioning without a regular teacher, while 427 primary schools are being run by a single teacher.

The situation is particularly alarming in rural areas, where students are sometimes forced to return home when teachers are on leave or assigned other duties.

Advertisement

According to information gathered by The Tribune from Education Department, the 28 schools are either functioning without regular teachers or being managed through alternative arrangements, under which teachers from other schools are given additional charge. However, such arrangements have adversely affected regular teaching as well as the academic and administrative functioning of the schools.

Advertisement

The problem is particularly acute in the Baijnath Assembly constituency, which has the highest number of primary schools being run by a single teacher. Overall, 427 government primary schools across the district have only one teacher to handle the teaching responsibilities for all classes. This means a single teacher has to teach students from different classes while also undertaking administrative work and other duties assigned by the department.

The shortage is spread across several Assembly constituencies. Single-teacher schools have been reported in Baijnath, Dehra, Fatehpur, Jaisinghpur, Kangra, Jawali, Nagrota, Palampur and other parts of the district.

Advertisement

The data indicates that the problem is not confined to any particular area but has emerged as a district-wide issue. In several cases, teachers are required to handle multiple classes simultaneously, making it difficult to provide individual attention to students and ensure effective classroom teaching.

Dr Ashok Kumar Sarial, former vice-chancellor and renowned educationist, has expressed concern over the situation. He said the continued shortage of teachers could particularly affect students in rural areas, where government schools remain the primary source of education for children. He added that the shortage also puts additional pressure on teachers posted at neighbouring schools, as they are often required to shoulder the responsibilities of vacant posts through temporary or additional arrangements.

The issue assumes significance because primary education forms the foundation of a child’s academic development. A shortage of teachers at this level can affect the development of basic learning skills, classroom interaction and the overall quality of education.

Meanwhile, Education Department has maintained that the vacancies will be addressed through the recruitment and posting of teachers.