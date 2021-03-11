Teacher shortage in Sainj valley school, studies hit hard

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 7

Education of around 200 students of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Dehuri in the Sainj valley of Kullu district has been hit hard due to the shortage of teachers. Six posts of lecturer of history and English, physical training instructor, drawing master and language and Sanskrit teachers are lying vacant in the school for a long time.

Residents of the Sainj valley have requested the state government to fill the vacant posts as studies of students are being affected. Chaman Rana, a parent, says, “Without teachers, how will our children get education. Without teachers, the future of our children is in dark. The state government should fill the vacant posts of teacher in GSSS, Dehuri”.

Amar Chand, president of the School Management Committee, says, “A delegation of parents had met Banjar MLA Surender Shourie over the issue but no corrective steps were taken. We have also sent memorandums to Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, requesting them to fill the vacant posts of teacher, but to no avail”. “We urge the Chief Minister to fill the vacant posts in the Dehuri school on priority to save the future of our children,” he adds.

Kuldeep Thakur, principal of GSSS, Dehuri, declined to divulge the strength of the teaching and non-teaching staff in the school. Deputy Director, Higher Education, Kullu Shanti Lal did not respond to phone calls.