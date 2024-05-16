Teachers attend workshop on entrepreneurship

Dharamsala, May 15
A five-day workshop on Entrepreneur Mindset Classes (EMC) Project was inaugurated at Government (Boys) Senior Secondary School, Dharamsala, by Neena, principal, DIET Dharamsala. Officials from DIET, besides 250 teachers, participated in the first-of-its-kind workshop in the district.
Principal YS Mankotia, staff and resource persons of the implementing agency of the project, Valuer Fabtax, were present in the workshop.
The EMC is proposed to be conducted at school level in which students from Class IX to XII will be imparted training to develop entrepreneurial skills to earn their livelihood instead of running after jobs. The project was started in Delhi about five years ago by the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in government schools of the area and yielded meaningful results.
Following the model, the Central and State Governments have started efforts to implement the EMC Project in Himachal Pradesh. The project has been started in Kangra District as a pilot project. Under this project, 880 teachers from 22 education blocks of Kangra district will be trained to further train students in their respective schools.
