Teachers' body demands UGC pay scales, writes to CM Thakur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 13

The All-Himachal University and College Teachers’ Association has appealed to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to implement the 7th Central pay scale recommended by the Pay Review Committee (PRC) in January 2018.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister on Saturday through Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Sanjay Jasrotia, state vice-president of the association, said following the directions of the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, the states, especially the BJP-ruled, had implemented the UGC pay panel recommendations in 2018 with effect from 2016.

He said: “Barring university and college teachers, the state government has implemented the revised pay scales of all government employees’from February this year. But no notification has been issued for the implementation of the UGC’s 7th pay panel recommendations in favour of college teachers. We have been waiting for the same for the past six years.”

He said the joint action committee of the university and college teachers had brought this issue before the Chief Minister earlier as well, but no directions had been issued by the government so far.

In the memorandum, the association said the last UGC pay scales had been implemented in 2009 during the BJP government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal. It said HP was a pioneer in implementing the NEP-2020 and the success of such policy depended upon the well-being of the stakeholders. —