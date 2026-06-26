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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers' body stages silent protest over promotion delays, DA arrears

Teachers' body stages silent protest over promotion delays, DA arrears

Faculty at Mandi college demand timely DPCs and release of pending dues

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Members of HGCTA protest at Government Vallabh College in Mandi. Tribune Photo
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The Himachal Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) unit of Vallabh Government College (VGC), Mandi, organised a gate meeting within the college premises. As a mark of silent protest against administrative delays, all participating faculty members wore black ribbons on their arms.

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The meeting was held with two key demands: the immediate conduct of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for all eligible college teachers and the release of long-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears.

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Addressing the gathering, State President of HGCTA BK Saklani highlighted what she described as severe career stagnation in the college cadre. She said the last DPC for college teachers was held in 2021 and that no promotion or career advancement exercise has taken place in the past five years, leaving several eligible and senior Assistant Professors without due promotions and associated financial benefits.

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She also raised concern over the continued delay in the release of DA arrears for employees and teachers, stating that the withholding of these dues has led to widespread dissatisfaction among government employees. She urged the State Government to ensure their early disbursement.

The meeting unanimously demanded that the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, immediately schedule and conduct the DPC for all eligible college teachers without further delay, and release pending DA arrears at the earliest.

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The HGCTA unit warned that if the State Government and Education Department continue to ignore the demands, the association will be compelled to intensify its democratic agitation. The academic fraternity, it said, remains united in its demand for timely justice, career progression and release of legitimate financial dues.

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