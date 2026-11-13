Teachers call off Nov 15 protest, relay hunger strike to continue

The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation has called off its proposed protest in Dharamsala on November 15 following positive discussions with the Education Department on most of its demands.

A meeting of the teachers’ body was held under the chairmanship of Director, School Education, Ashish Kohli. The association said most of its demands were discussed positively and an understanding was reached on them.

A joint meeting of the association and the Education Department will now be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to formally approve the agreed demands.

Following the positive outcome of the talks, the association decided to defer its November 15 protest. The Education Department has also withdrawn the notice issued to the association.

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However, the association said its indefinite relay hunger strike outside the Directorate of School Education would continue until official notifications and orders were issued and the agreed demands implemented on the ground.

The association expressed confidence that the Education Department would take the necessary action at the earliest in accordance with the understanding reached during the meeting.