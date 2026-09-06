DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers can build a self-reliant Viksit Bharat, says CUHP VC

Teachers can build a self-reliant Viksit Bharat, says CUHP VC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Central University of Himachal Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Dr SP Bansal.
Advertisement

Teachers are not merely transmitters of knowledge but also mentors, researchers, innovators and nation-builders who can drive social transformation, said Prof (Dr) SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, in his Teachers’ Day message on Saturday.

Extending greetings to teachers, research scholars, students, officers and non-teaching staff, Prof Bansal called upon the university community to work together to build a self-reliant, innovative, inclusive and globally relevant institution.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the changing educational landscape, he said artificial intelligence, technological disruption, climate change and evolving socio-economic realities had made the role of teachers more important than ever. “Artificial intelligence may provide an answer, but a teacher helps a student ask the right question,” he said, stressing that technology should remain a tool for human development and should not replace human values, empathy and judgement.

Advertisement

Prof Bansal said a self-reliant university should have the capacity to generate knowledge, innovations, partnerships and resources while remaining connected with society. He urged faculty members to strengthen research, entrepreneurship, consultancy, technology transfer and interdisciplinary collaboration, ensuring that research translated into solutions for real-life challenges.

Highlighting CUHP’s location in the Himalayan region, he said the university had an opportunity to emerge as a national centre of excellence in Himalayan ecology, disaster resilience, climate change, biodiversity, sustainable tourism, indigenous knowledge, mountain agriculture and community development.

Advertisement

“The Himalayas are not merely our geographical location; they can become our academic laboratory, our research inspiration and our contribution to the nation,” he said.

Describing CUHP as a family, Prof Bansal said institutional excellence depended on the collective contribution of teachers, students, researchers, administrative and technical staff and other employees. Through community engagement and initiatives such as Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, he said, students should help solve problems faced by villages and mountain communities. Linking education with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Prof. Bansal said universities must nurture young people with professional competence, integrity, creativity, scientific temper and a spirit of service. He called for a shift from research output to research impact, from employment seekers to opportunity creators, and from institutional dependence to self-reliance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts