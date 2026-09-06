Teachers can build a self-reliant Viksit Bharat, says CUHP VC

Teachers are not merely transmitters of knowledge but also mentors, researchers, innovators and nation-builders who can drive social transformation, said Prof (Dr) SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, in his Teachers’ Day message on Saturday.

Extending greetings to teachers, research scholars, students, officers and non-teaching staff, Prof Bansal called upon the university community to work together to build a self-reliant, innovative, inclusive and globally relevant institution.

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Reflecting on the changing educational landscape, he said artificial intelligence, technological disruption, climate change and evolving socio-economic realities had made the role of teachers more important than ever. “Artificial intelligence may provide an answer, but a teacher helps a student ask the right question,” he said, stressing that technology should remain a tool for human development and should not replace human values, empathy and judgement.

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Prof Bansal said a self-reliant university should have the capacity to generate knowledge, innovations, partnerships and resources while remaining connected with society. He urged faculty members to strengthen research, entrepreneurship, consultancy, technology transfer and interdisciplinary collaboration, ensuring that research translated into solutions for real-life challenges.

Highlighting CUHP’s location in the Himalayan region, he said the university had an opportunity to emerge as a national centre of excellence in Himalayan ecology, disaster resilience, climate change, biodiversity, sustainable tourism, indigenous knowledge, mountain agriculture and community development.

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“The Himalayas are not merely our geographical location; they can become our academic laboratory, our research inspiration and our contribution to the nation,” he said.

Describing CUHP as a family, Prof Bansal said institutional excellence depended on the collective contribution of teachers, students, researchers, administrative and technical staff and other employees. Through community engagement and initiatives such as Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, he said, students should help solve problems faced by villages and mountain communities. Linking education with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Prof. Bansal said universities must nurture young people with professional competence, integrity, creativity, scientific temper and a spirit of service. He called for a shift from research output to research impact, from employment seekers to opportunity creators, and from institutional dependence to self-reliance.