Teachers’ Conference organised

Teachers from 15 schools of Shimla and neighbouring towns participated in the St Edward's School Conference for Teachers that was held on the school premises on Saturday. The conference was held in collaboration with Shoolini University. A food fest was organised by the school cuisine club. An art gallery, social studies and english integrated projects, and robotics models were also put on display. The school also organised a session with the officials of the Reserve Bank of India on financial literacy.

Electoral literacy event held

The government college in Sanjauli conducted systematic voters' education and electoral participation activities on the instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state through a webinar on July 4. The nodal officers of the electoral literacy club (ELC) Abhishek Thakur and Namita, and students of the college were present during the programme held on Saturday. Debate, declamation and painting competition were held by the ELC and students were sensitised about enrolment in the voter list.

Nerwa govt school bags top position

Government Senior Secondary School, Nerwa, and Government Senior Secondary School, Kupvi, secured the first and the second position in the Under-19 District-level Sports Competition. On the conclusion of the sports competition, a cultural programme was held with students presenting song and dance shows.

