Teachers' Day celebrated at Chamba medical college

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 5

A poster-making competition was organised on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in the auditorium of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba today.

On the occasion, the officiating principal, Dr Pankaj Gupta, was the chief guest. The students of the MBBS trainee batch-2020 participated in the poster-making competition.

In his keynote address, Dr Pankaj Gupta said, “The status of a guru (teacher) is above that of parents and God. The disciple is incomplete without the guru and the guru is incomplete without the disciple. A guru plays his role in nation-building in the right way.”

Later, the best teacher titles were given to Dr Daisy, Dr Aditi, Dr Harinder and Dr Sunil.

In a seperate event, BJP spokesperson Vinod Thakur felicitated teachers during a programme ‘Shikshak Samman Samaroh’ organised by an NGO ‘Sewarth NGO’ to mark the Teachers’ Day at Bani in Barsar constituency today.

