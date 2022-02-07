Teachers demand UGC pay scales

Una, February 6
Members of the Himachal Pradesh College Teachers Association today submitted a demand charter of the association to the Chief Minister through Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar at Una. Later, association’s general secretary Devinder Atlas said it included the long-pending demand of implementing the pay scales for college and university teachers.
Devinder Atlas said their association had also demanded that teachers appointed on contract basis after 2009-10 be given the benefits of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for the contractual service period. He said the new appointees who had completed the mandatory requirement of two-year contractual service should be regularised at the earliest so that they do not suffer financial losses.
The association general secretary said they had also demanded that vacant posts of college principals should be filled up at the earliest. Kanwar assured to put up the demand charter of the association to the Chief Minister and recommend favourable action.
CAS benefits sought
Teachers appointed on contract basis after 2009-10 be given the benefits of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for the contractual service period.
