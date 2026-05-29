icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers deputed on Census duties, academic activities in Kangra govt schools hit

Teachers deputed on Census duties, academic activities in Kangra govt schools hit

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:56 AM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teachers deputed for the ongoing Census-related duties in Kangra district.
Advertisement

Teaching services in a large number of government schools in Kangra district have been disrupted after the state government deputed many teachers on the ongoing Census-related duties, triggering concern among students, parents and educationists over the deteriorating classroom situation.

Advertisement

According to information gathered from various schools in the district, nearly half of the total number of teachers in several schools have been assigned census work, leaving institutions with inadequate manpower to conduct regular classes. The situation has become particularly serious in senior secondary schools where specialised subject teachers are essential for board classes and preparation for competitive examination.

Advertisement

Students of Class IX to XII are reportedly the worst affected as lectures in core subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, English, commerce and computer science are either being conducted irregularly or have temporarily stopped in some schools. The remaining teachers are struggling to manage multiple classes and administrative responsibilities simultaneously, resulting in a significant academic loss for students.

Advertisement

Parents have expressed concern sayng that the new academic session is at a crucial stage and the prolonged absence of teachers may adversely impact the performance of students in the board examinations. Many of them say that government schools in rural areas are facing greater hardships as their already limited staff strength has further reduced due to deputation orders.

Students have also voiced frustration over frequent interruptions in studies. Several students, who are preparing for the Class X and XII board examinations, say that the completion of syllabus has slowed considerably and doubts are not being addressed properly because subject teachers have not been available for long durations.

Advertisement

The school authorities admit that managing academic activities has become difficult due to the shortage of teaching staff. In some schools, principals and headmasters are also taking classes to compensate for the the reduced teaching strength. However, they acknowledge that regular academic schedules cannot function effectively unless deputed teachers return to schools.

Teachers’ organisations have once again raised the issue of non-academic duties being assigned to educators. They say that apart from teaching responsibilities, government school teachers are repeatedly deployed on election duties, surveys, disaster management assignments and census operations, which directly affects the quality of education in schools.

Education experts believe that while the census work is an important administrative exercise, the academic interests of students should not suffer. They suggest that the government should either deploy separate temporary staff on such duties or ensure that teacher deputation is done in a phased manner to minimise disruption in schools.

With the board examinations and the syllabus completion deadlines approaching, parents and students are now urging the Education Department to take immediate corrective measures and restore normal teaching activities in schools in the district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts