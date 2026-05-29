Teachers deputed on Census duties, academic activities in Kangra govt schools hit

Teaching services in a large number of government schools in Kangra district have been disrupted after the state government deputed many teachers on the ongoing Census-related duties, triggering concern among students, parents and educationists over the deteriorating classroom situation.

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According to information gathered from various schools in the district, nearly half of the total number of teachers in several schools have been assigned census work, leaving institutions with inadequate manpower to conduct regular classes. The situation has become particularly serious in senior secondary schools where specialised subject teachers are essential for board classes and preparation for competitive examination.

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Students of Class IX to XII are reportedly the worst affected as lectures in core subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, English, commerce and computer science are either being conducted irregularly or have temporarily stopped in some schools. The remaining teachers are struggling to manage multiple classes and administrative responsibilities simultaneously, resulting in a significant academic loss for students.

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Parents have expressed concern sayng that the new academic session is at a crucial stage and the prolonged absence of teachers may adversely impact the performance of students in the board examinations. Many of them say that government schools in rural areas are facing greater hardships as their already limited staff strength has further reduced due to deputation orders.

Students have also voiced frustration over frequent interruptions in studies. Several students, who are preparing for the Class X and XII board examinations, say that the completion of syllabus has slowed considerably and doubts are not being addressed properly because subject teachers have not been available for long durations.

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The school authorities admit that managing academic activities has become difficult due to the shortage of teaching staff. In some schools, principals and headmasters are also taking classes to compensate for the the reduced teaching strength. However, they acknowledge that regular academic schedules cannot function effectively unless deputed teachers return to schools.

Teachers’ organisations have once again raised the issue of non-academic duties being assigned to educators. They say that apart from teaching responsibilities, government school teachers are repeatedly deployed on election duties, surveys, disaster management assignments and census operations, which directly affects the quality of education in schools.

Education experts believe that while the census work is an important administrative exercise, the academic interests of students should not suffer. They suggest that the government should either deploy separate temporary staff on such duties or ensure that teacher deputation is done in a phased manner to minimise disruption in schools.

With the board examinations and the syllabus completion deadlines approaching, parents and students are now urging the Education Department to take immediate corrective measures and restore normal teaching activities in schools in the district.