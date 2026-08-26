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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers gain insights into AI, digital technology at Kangra school

Teachers gain insights into AI, digital technology at Kangra school

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Teachers during the two-day workshop at Paras Public School in Bhawarna in Kangra district.
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A two-day workshop aimed at equipping teachers with new skills in digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and intellectual property was organised at Paras Public School, Bhawarna.

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Dr Charanjit Singh from the Department of Mathematics, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Shivank Rana, PGT (Computer Science) at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV Senior Secondary Public School, participated as resource persons and workshop experts.

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The workshop commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp before the idol of Goddess Saraswati by the school Director, Mahesh Chandra Katoch; Principal Neelam Rana; and the workshop experts.

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A total of 46 teachers from various schools participated in the two-day programme. The sessions focused on Computer Science, Python programming, artificial intelligence, and intellectual property.

The workshop was organised with the objective of familiarising teachers with the application of AI in education, the effective use of digital tools, and innovative methods to make the teaching-learning process simpler, more creative, and effective.

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The participants were also provided with valuable insights into intellectual property, including copyright, patents, trademarks, and the protection of creative works. Through practical activities, group discussions, and real-life examples, the experts encouraged teachers to adopt and effectively utilise emerging technologies in their professional work.

The resource persons highlighted the changing role of teachers in an increasingly technology-driven educational environment. They emphasised that the appropriate and responsible use of modern technology could make a significant contribution to improving the quality and effectiveness of education.

Speaking at the concluding session, Principal Neelam Rana expressed gratitude to the resource persons for sharing their valuable time, knowledge, and expertise with the participants. She said that technological proficiency had become essential for teachers in the present era.

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