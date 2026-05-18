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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers learn AI integration in Shimla

Teachers learn AI integration in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:41 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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Teachers at St Bede's College.
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Teachers and faculty members of colleges were trained in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching and outcome based education (OBE) strategies during a faculty development programme (FDA) hosted by St Bede’s College in Shimla.

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The theme of the programme was ‘Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Outcome Based Education (OBE) Strategies’ in which faculty members from government degree colleges of Kandaghat and Dhami also took part.

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The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Rosily TL and was coordinated by faculty members Neha Walia and Nivedita Bhardwaj Sharma.

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Professor Ravi Prakash Verma, head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at IIMT College of Engineering, served as the resource person for the programme. Through expert lectures and practical demonstrations, he highlighted the growing significance of artificial intelligence and generative AI in transforming modern teaching-learning practices.

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