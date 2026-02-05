DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers meet CM, oppose separate cadre for CBSE schools

Teachers meet CM, oppose separate cadre for CBSE schools

Urge Sukhu to create deputy principal’s posts in schools affiliated with the CBSE and fill based on joint seniority

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Joint Teachers’ Federation of Himachal Pradesh submitted a demand letter to the Chief Minister.
Advertisement

The Joint Teachers’ Federation of Himachal Pradesh has submitted a five-point demand letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur regarding CBSE-related issues. A delegation led by Ajay Negi, president of the Himachal Pradesh School Lecturers’ Association, met with the Chief Minister and the Education Minister to discuss the concerns of the teachers.

Advertisement

The federation urged Sukhu that there should be no separate CBSE cadre for teachers, as it would adversely affect the existing service structure and seniority. It said that the notification issued on January 19 be amended to clarify the recruitment, promotion and service rules for teachers working in CBSE schools.

Advertisement

The federation said that the posts of Centre Head Teacher in primary schools should not be abolished and the administrative control of primary sections should be handed over to them.

Advertisement

It said deputy principal’s posts should be created in schools affiliated with the CBSE and filled based on joint seniority. It added the Chief Minister and the Education Minister assured it of necessary steps to address the concerns of the teachers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts