Teachers meet CM, oppose separate cadre for CBSE schools

The Joint Teachers’ Federation of Himachal Pradesh has submitted a five-point demand letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur regarding CBSE-related issues. A delegation led by Ajay Negi, president of the Himachal Pradesh School Lecturers’ Association, met with the Chief Minister and the Education Minister to discuss the concerns of the teachers.

Advertisement

The federation urged Sukhu that there should be no separate CBSE cadre for teachers, as it would adversely affect the existing service structure and seniority. It said that the notification issued on January 19 be amended to clarify the recruitment, promotion and service rules for teachers working in CBSE schools.

Advertisement

The federation said that the posts of Centre Head Teacher in primary schools should not be abolished and the administrative control of primary sections should be handed over to them.

Advertisement

It said deputy principal’s posts should be created in schools affiliated with the CBSE and filled based on joint seniority. It added the Chief Minister and the Education Minister assured it of necessary steps to address the concerns of the teachers.