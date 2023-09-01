Teachers of engg colleges visit IITs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 31

Faculty members of government engineering colleges from Himachal Pradesh (under the Department of Technical Education) visited the IIT-Delhi and the IIT-Ropar between August 22 and 26.

Director of Technical Education Vivek Chandel said the visit aimed at fostering insights, collaboration and enriching the understanding of the Semiconductor Mission. “It also aimed at harnessing the transformative potential of the semiconductor technology in propelling India’s growth as a global technology leader,” he added.

“The initiative was taken by Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary of Technical Education. The visit was coordinated by Dr Pushpender Singh (Associate Dean, R&D) at the IIT-Ropar and by Professor Rajendra Singh (Dean, R&D) at the IIT-Delhi,” he said.

