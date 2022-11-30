Teachers of Himachal government schools taking tuitions to face strict action

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 29

Director, Higher Education, Amarjeet K Sharma has issued direction to deputy directors, serving in the state to crack down on the teachers of government schools who take tuitions.

In a directive issued on November 26, he has stated that it has come to his notice that teachers working in government schools are taking tuitions in violation of rules.

He has told them working at district levels to maintain a strict vigil on those who force students for tuitions. Such teachers will be liable for disciplinary action. He has stated that it is the moral duty of head of institutions that special coaching classes for weak students are arranged before or after school hours free of cost. All teachers are expected to prepare students in such a manner that they attain confidence and develop proficiency.

Sources said after the directions, the deputy directors have passed orders for principals to keep a watch on teachers giving private tuitions. The orders have brought to the fore the menace of exploitation of schoolchildren by certain teachers, who force them to take private tuitions to make extra money.