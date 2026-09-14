Teachers oppose govt move to route recruitments via HPPSC

The Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Teachers Association (HPAUTA) has opposed the state government’s decision to recruit Assistant Professors, Scientists and Extension Specialists in universities through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). The association said the decision was against the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

HPAUTA said preserving university autonomy and academic freedom was essential to maintaining the quality of teaching, research and extension services and to strengthening agricultural education, research and innovation in the state.

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At a meeting of its executive members on the university campus, the association expressed serious concern over the move and urged the government to reconsider the decision in the interest of academic excellence and institutional autonomy.

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HPAUTA maintained that universities were autonomous academic institutions and that recruitment to teaching and research positions should be carried out through their established statutory mechanisms, in accordance with UGC norms and applicable university rules.

The association said faculty positions at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, were highly specialised and involved responsibilities extending beyond classroom teaching. These included research, technology development and extension activities.

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It argued that selection for such positions required a comprehensive assessment of a candidate’s subject expertise, research experience, scientific publications, teaching aptitude and overall academic credentials by subject experts.

According to HPAUTA, a general public service recruitment mechanism might not adequately address the specialised academic, research and extension requirements of an agricultural university.

The association urged the state government to immediately reconsider and withdraw the decision and allow CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University to recruit Assistant Professors, Scientists and Extension Specialists through its existing autonomous and statutory mechanisms.