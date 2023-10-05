Teachers’ protest called off after CM’s assurance

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

The SMC Teachers Union called off their protest following a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Demanding regularisation of their services, many SMC teachers had been sitting outside the Secretariat since yesterday. The protesters, including women, spent the night on the road outside the Secretariat, demanding a time-bound assurance from the Chief Minister for the regularisation of their services.

“We had a productive meeting with the Chief Minister. He has asked us to submit our demands and grievances to the sub-committee headed by Education Minister Rohit Thakur. We have been assured that the committee will meet on October 15 and will make required recommendations for the SMC teachers. So, we have decided to end our protest,” said Sunil Sharma, president of the union.

The SMC teachers, who had been appointed at various schools by school management committees, lamented that their services were not being regularised even though many of them had been working for over a decade. “In the past, jobs of para teachers, primary assistant teachers and teachers for Punjabi and Urdu languages were regularised. Why is it that only the SMC teachers are being denied job regularisation,” Sharma said.

Claiming that the SMC teachers had been teaching in far-flung areas, where no other teacher wants to go, the protesters said they were being given salaries between Rs 6,000 to 15,000. “How do you expect us to work on this salary for years?” an SMC teacher lamented.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu