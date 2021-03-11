Teachers' protest continues

HPU teachers have been protesting for the last 15 days in front of the VC office for the implementation of UGC Pay scales-2016. On Tuesday, about 70-80 teachers participated in the dharna. The HPUTU executive members have decided to hold a General House of teachers on June 9 in the chemistry department to chalk out the future strategy for their agitation. Khem Chand said almost all states of the country had implemented these scales, so the HP Government should also announce it without any further delay.

Naldehra Heights cleaned up

The Earth Day Network (EDN Asia Pacific) collaborated with Royal Enfield to implement the garbage clean-up drive pan India across 39 sites in India on World Environment Day, June 5 to 'Leave Every Place Better'. Purnima Chauhan, IAS (retd), is the EDN advisor for the Himachal chapter. She got Naldehra Heights near the Naldehra golf course under this campaign for cleaning the mountain. Under the EDN umbrella, Chauhan brought together the local mahila mandal, Baggi Jubbad and Baldeyan panchayat, to join this clean-up initiative in partnership with St Bede’s Alumni Association, Whispering Breezes Club, Inner Wheel Club (IWC) and Whispering Breezes and SAGES (Shimla amateur Garden & Environment Society).

Canadian envoys visit HPU

High Commissioner of Canada HE Cameron MacKay and Consul General of Canada at Chandigarh Patrick Hebert visited the HPU, Shimla, and met Pro Vice Chancellor Jyoti Sharma, Dean of Studies Kulbhushan Chandel, DSW NS Negi and Director of Centre for Canadian Studies Harish K Thakur. Several issues like university education, its challenges, NEP, MOU with Fraser Valley University, introduction of new certificate/diploma courses in the Centre for Canadian Studies were discussed. Prof Jyoti informed the guests about the state of HPU and its future programmes. The High Commissioner and Consul General promised to cooperate in future with the university.

Ritika, Shruti win declamation contest

Ritika Sharma won the declamation contest held on the World Environment Day at HPU Model School in Summerhill, Shimla. The second and third positions were grabbed by Priyanshi Sharma and Pritika Sharma. In the painting completion held on the occasion, Shruti won the first position, followed Pratham and Rohit Kumar. The events were held under the joint aegis of the Indian Science Congress Association, Shimla Chapter, and Himachal Pradesh Vishwa Vidyalaya Model School.