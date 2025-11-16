DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers’ role as career mentors highlighted

Teachers’ role as career mentors highlighted

Govt College, Dehri, event stresses empathy in classrooms

Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:32 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Picture for representation. File
An inspiring and thought-provoking online webinar was held yesterday at Government College, Dehri, in neighbouring Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district on the theme “Career Conversations in Classrooms – Teacher as Career Guide and Lifelong Mentor.”

The event coincided with Global Career Month, being marked this November by an interagency group comprising the International Labour Organisation (ILO), UNESCO, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank. As part of this global initiative, Himachal Career Week (November 10-15) is also under way across the state to promote career awareness and guidance.

Dr Vandana Gambhir, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Lakshmibai College, University of Delhi, delivered the keynote address. Dr Sachin Kumar, the principal of the host college, formally welcomed Dr Gambhir and commended her participation in the programme.

Dr Gambhir said the role of teachers extends far beyond classroom instruction. She noted teachers are not only educators but also career builders, guides and lifelong mentors who help shape students’ aspirations and decision-making. She urged faculty members to foster empathy, open dialogue and active career awareness in their classrooms so that students feel empowered to make informed choices.

Expressing satisfaction with the successful conduct of the event, Dr Sachin Kumar said such initiatives broaden the perspective of both students and faculty on career guidance and development. He added that the webinar offered valuable insights into how teachers can meaningfully integrate career conversations into the learning process.

The webinar was listed on the Global Career Month calendar on the ILO’s official website.

