Teachers seek UGC pay scale

The executive members of the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) protested in front of the VC’s office of the University. The association is demanding the implementation of the UGC’s 7th pay scale, which is due since 2016. The association said almost all universities under the UGC had been paying the 7th pay scales for the past three to four years.

Holi celebrations at Kufri

Students of Institute of Hotel Management, Kufri, celebrated Holi at the institution on Thursday. On this occasion, a cultural programme was held, in which students presented various items. The faculty too joined the celebrations.

180 awarded skill certificates

Skill certificates were distributed by the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (HPSDC) at Industrial Training Institute, Hamirpur, on Thursday. The HPSDC distributed certificates to 180 students. Bags and stationery items were also distributed to 300 students of the institute. Naveen Sharma, state coordinator of the HPSDC, said skill training was of great help to students.