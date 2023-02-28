Teachers thrash pupil, Banjar SDM to probe

Kullu, February 27
Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has appointed Banjar SDM as the investigating officer in the matter of thrashing of a student at Senior Secondary School, Kotla, in Banjar subdivision of the district.
Class XII student Devender Sharma was allegedly thrashed by three teachers on Saturday for joking with one of his classmates and laughing in the class. The DC said there would be a fair inquiry into the case.
Devender said it was the last period in the school and the students were laughing among themselves and preparing to go home. Meanwhile, a middle school teacher came to their class and beat him up. After that, the teacher brought the Principal and a woman teacher there and they again thrashed him brutally. The woman teacher beat him the most, he alleged.
Devender’s father Krishan Sharma said his son had been feeling disturbed after the incident. Why a teacher of Class VIII had come to Class XII? he said. The department and the district administration should take a strict action against such teachers. The CCTV footage of the incident should also be taken as evidence, he said. — OC
DC assures of fair inquiry
- A Class XII student was allegedly thrashed by three teachers for joking with one of his classmates and laughing in the class
- DC Ashutosh Garg said there would be a fair inquiry into the case
