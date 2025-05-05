DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Teachers threaten to intensify protest

Teachers threaten to intensify protest

The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Federation today accused the state government of suppressing their movement by suspending protesting teachers and by filing FIRs against them. It has threatened the state government that the federation would intensify its ongoing movement against...
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:58 AM May 05, 2025 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Federation today accused the state government of suppressing their movement by suspending protesting teachers and by filing FIRs against them. It has threatened the state government that the federation would intensify its ongoing movement against the merger of the Directorate of Education.

Jagdish Sharma, president, Primary Teachers Federation, said that primary school teachers in the state had been protesting outside the office of Directorate of Elementary Education since April 26 for their demands. He said the state government suspended eight teachers for participating in the protest after which the teachers decided to approach the high court.

The state government has shunned the accusations and has stated that the Shimla Police has not registered FIRs against 900 teachers associated with the association. A spokesperson of the state government clarified that the FIRs have been registered against five office-bearers for staging a protest without permission.

