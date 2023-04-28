Teachers to be recruited on regular basis only, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government did not intend to appoint teachers on an ad hoc basis. They would be recruited on a permanent basis through the HP Public Service Commission (HPPSC), he added.

He said, “The committee on employment generation has been asked to ascertain the vacancies of teachers in various educational institutions. The teachers will recruited on a permanent basis only through the HPPSC.”

Rohit Thakur, education minister

Sukhu said that his government was committed towards ensuring complete transparency in the recruitment process in all departments, including the Education Department.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur refuted the charge that teachers would be appointed on an ad hoc basis. “The shortage of teachers in the Education Department has been a longstanding issue and the state government will take appropriate action to address it,” he said.

Rohit said that the government was committed to filling all vacant posts of teacher through batch-wise recruitment through the HPPSC, by promotion and rationalisation of staff strength so that the studies of students did not get hampered. He added that more than 12,000 posts of teacher were vacant in the state, mostly in far flung and tribal areas.