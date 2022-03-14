Teachers to press for old pension plan in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 13

The Primary Teachers Federation of Himachal Pradesh has joined other government employees for restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The federation said the demand of employees was sincere and the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should open dialogue with the agitating employees.

The federation’s president Hemraj Thakur said all the state government employees were protesting to bring back the OPS. “We are hopeful that CM will do needful for the purpose. Our federation will raise this issue with the CM soon” he added.

However, the federation has taken a tough stance against derogatory remarks used against the CM. “During a massive protest on March 3 at Shimla some people had used derogatory remarks against the CM. The Primary Teachers Federation does not support such act,” he added.