Teams deployed to fight alternaria in upper Shimla

The Department of Horticulture has deputed field teams to apple-growing areas of upper Shimla following complaints of a rapid spread of alternaria disease, which has affected orchards across the region. Director of Horticulture Satish Sharma said teams had already been sent to the affected areas and additional teams would be deployed in the coming days to assess the situation.

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According to apple growers, the fungal disease has spread extensively this season, causing premature leaf fall and posing a serious threat to both the quality and quantity of the apple crop. Growers have expressed concern over the increasing incidence of the disease, saying it has become more severe over the past few years. Sharma said the department’s teams would inspect orchards, educate growers about disease management and preventive measures, and collect leaf samples from affected trees for laboratory analysis to determine the exact nature of the infection.

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The department will also examine the effectiveness of fungicides being used by orchardists. While pesticide samples are routinely collected from retail outlets for quality testing, the department has now decided to ask growers to provide any leftover fungicides they have sprayed so these can also be tested.

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The findings are expected to help identify the cause of the outbreak and guide future disease management strategies.